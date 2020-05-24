France relaxing border restrictions

France is relaxing its border restrictions as the virus gradually recedes, allowing migrant workers and family visitors from other European countries – but is requiring quarantine for people arriving from Britain and Spain. Starting Monday, France is abandoning border checks installed in March and switching to spot checks in various places, according to a government statement.

It is also broadening the categories of people allowed from other countries in Europe's border-free travel zone to include migrant workers and people coming for family reasons. However, since Britain and Spain are requiring quarantine for those arriving from elsewhere in Europe, France is doing the same. It will be a voluntary 14-day quarantine, based on reciprocity for measures taken by Britain and Spain in an "uncoordinated" manner, the French government said.

Travelers from outside Europe are still banned until at least June 15, except for French citizens. Any traveler arriving in France must fill out a permission form justifying the trip and a signed paper declaring that they don't have symptoms.

The government said France is working with other European countries on standard Europe-wide travel rules.