Braving scorching heat, migrant workers walk down to their homes

Migrant workers seem to be unaffected in Kanpur even when the temperature rises to 45-degree Celsius on Sunday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:56 IST
Braving scorching heat, migrant workers walk down to their homes
A migrant worker speaking to ANI in Kanpur on Sunday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Migrant workers seem to be unaffected in Kanpur even when the temperature rises to 45-degree Celsius on Sunday. Sharing the ordeal of his journey braving the scorching heat, Avlal Kumar, a migrant worker who started his journey from Chennai and has reached Kanpur, said: "I don't have a single penny in my pocket. We didn't have any other option but to reach home."

Govind Rao, another migrant worker who travelled back from home from Chennai, said that he had to cross the border through the forest and has reached Kanpur with the help of some truck drivers. Rajender, who has been offering food to migrant workers including Avlal, who haven't had food since yesterday morning, has assured them that they'll reach home safely.

During the fourth phase of nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Centre has introduced certain relaxations including the reverse migration of workers. (ANI)

