Netanyahu arrives at court for corruption trial, says case aimed at "toppling me, in any way possible"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Sunday at the Jerusalem court for the start of his corruption trial and said his opponents were aiming to oust him. In a televised statement to cameras at Jerusalem District Court in East Jerusalem he said: "The objective is to topple a strong prime minister from the rightist camp and thus to remove the right-wing from leadership for many years."

Netanyahu, flanked by aides and officials wearing face-masks to prevent coronavirus infection, said he was standing tall, with his head held high, and that he would continue to lead the country.