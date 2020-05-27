Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police arrest 300 as thousands protest over security laws

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:52 IST
Hong Kong police arrest 300 as thousands protest over security laws
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Police in Hong Kong fired pepper pellets and made 300 arrests as thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China, which has raised international alarm over freedoms in the city.

In the heart of the financial district, riot police fired pepper pellets to disperse a crowd, and elsewhere in the city police rounded up groups of dozens of suspected protesters, making them sit on sidewalks before searching their belongings. A heavy police presence around the Legislative Council deterred protesters planning to disrupt the debate of a bill that would criminalize disrespect of the Chinese national anthem. The bill is expected to become law next month.

Angry over perceived threats to the semi-autonomous city's freedoms, people of all ages took to the streets, some dressed in black, some wearing office clothes or school uniforms, and some hiding their faces beneath open umbrellas in scenes reminiscent of the unrest that shook Hong Kong last year. "Although you're afraid inside your heart, you need to speak out," said Chang, 29, a clerk and protester dressed in black with a helmet respirator and goggles in her backpack.

Many shops, banks, and offices closed early. The latest protests follow the Chinese government's proposal for national security legislation aimed at tackling secession, subversion, and terrorism in Hong Kong.

The planned laws could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in Hong Kong. The proposal, unveiled in Beijing last week, triggered the first big street unrest in Hong Kong in months on Sunday, with police firing tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters.

The United States, Britain, the European Union, and others have expressed concern about the legislation, widely seen as a possible turning point for China's freest city and one of the world's main financial hubs. But Chinese authorities and the Beijing-backed government in Hong Kong say there is no threat to the city's high degree of autonomy and the new security law would be tightly focused.

"It's for the long-term stability of Hong Kong and China, it won't affect the freedom of assembly and speech and it won't affect the city's status as a financial center," Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told reporters. U.S. President Donald Trump, already at odds with Beijing over trade and the novel coronavirus pandemic, said on Tuesday the United States would this week announce a strong response to the planned legislation.

China responded by saying it would take necessary countermeasures to any foreign interference. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged humanitarian relief for any Hong Kong people fleeing to the self-ruled island.

Asian shares slipped over the rising tension between the United States and China. Hong Kong's bourse led declines with a 0.46% drop.

ARRESTS

Protesters in a downtown shopping mall chanted "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times" and "Hong Kong independence, the only way out". One protester was seen with a placard reading "one country, two systems is a lie", referring to a political system put in place at Britain's 1997 handover of the city to China, which is meant to guarantee Hong Kong's freedoms until at least 2047.

"I'm scared ... if you don't come out today, you'll never be able to come out. This is legislation that directly affects us," said Ryan Tsang, a hotel manager. As the protests in the financial district died down, hundreds of people gathered in the working-class Mong Kok district on the Kowloon peninsula, where protests flared repeatedly last year. Marchers there briefly blocked roads before being chased away by police.

About 300 people were arrested, most for illegal assembly, in three districts, police said. In an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee said police had adopted new tactics to control situations as soon as "something happens".

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Modi speaks with Sri Lankan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday on completing 50 years as a parliamentarian. The two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Spoke t...

Locust control operations stepped up amidst wave of locust swarms sweeps

Amidst a wave of locust swarms sweeping across western and northwestern India, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare DACFW has stepped up locust control operations in the affected states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya ...

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

UCO Bank slashes lending rate by 40 basis points

UCO Bank on Wednesday said it has reduced the repo based lending rate by 40 basis points to 6.90 per cent, reflecting the cut announced by the Reserve Bank of India RBI. As a result, the retail and MSME loans would get cheaper by 40 basis p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020