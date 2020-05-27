Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM takes Brexit decisions, Cummings does not give instructions -UK negotiator

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:12 IST
PM takes Brexit decisions, Cummings does not give instructions -UK negotiator
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes the main decisions on Brexit policy and his senior advisor Dominic Cummings does not give instructions on negotiations with the European Union, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.

"The Brexit policy is set by the Prime Minister and by the committee so I'm quite confident that whatever the arrangements for special advisors it would continue," Frost told lawmakers on Wednesday when asked what the impact would be if Cummings wasn't there.

"I've never had instruction on these negotiations from Mr. Cummings," Frost added.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung expands partnership with Benow platform for TV, digital appliances

Consumer electronics major Samsung India on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with digital payments platform Benow -- from smartphones to consumer electronics -- with a view to strengthen its online to offline O2O strategy amid...

SC allows TN Govt to use top four floors of Chennai pvt hospital for treating Covid-19 patients

The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to use top four floors of a Chennai-based private hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. The top court took note of the plea of Billroth Hospitals Ltd that its 4th to 7th floor...

Nepal delays discussion in Parliament to amend Constitution for updating map

Nepal has delayed a discussion in Parliament to amend the Constitution for updating the countrys map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura under its territory as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has decided to seek national consensus on...

Nigeria extend Rohr contract

The Nigerian football federation announced on Wednesday it had agreed a two-year contract extension with coach Gernot Rohr. German Rohr -- in charge since 2016 -- will be expected to lead Nigeria to qualification for a seventh World Cup fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020