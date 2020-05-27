PM takes Brexit decisions, Cummings does not give instructions -UK negotiator

PM takes Brexit decisions, Cummings does not give instructions -UK negotiatorReuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:12 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes the main decisions on Brexit policy and his senior advisor Dominic Cummings does not give instructions on negotiations with the European Union, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.
"The Brexit policy is set by the Prime Minister and by the committee so I'm quite confident that whatever the arrangements for special advisors it would continue," Frost told lawmakers on Wednesday when asked what the impact would be if Cummings wasn't there.
"I've never had instruction on these negotiations from Mr. Cummings," Frost added.
