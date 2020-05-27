Left Menu
EU needs to focus on Brexit negotiations -UK negotiator

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:34 IST
EU needs to focus on Brexit negotiations -UK negotiator

The UK's chief negotiator David Frost said the European Union needed to focus on Brexit negotiations and pay attention to certain areas in order for the two sides to come to an agreement. Frost told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that like the UK, the EU has "quite a lot on its plate at the moment", but that the negotiations needed to be given attention.

"I think it's important that they keep enough focus on these negotiations as well and don't relegate them to something that can be done when they get round to it, as it were," Frost said. "I think political attention on the very serious points we raised in my letter is going to be an important part in coming to an agreement."

