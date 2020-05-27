Guj: Journalist arrested in sedition case gets bail

Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:51 IST
A journalist from Gujarat was granted bail by a court here on Wednesday in a sedition case. The accused Dhaval Patel, who is editor of a news portal, was arrested for publishing a news article purportedly claiming that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani might be replaced over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Sessions court judge PC Chauhan granted Patel a regular bail and said it will hear the accused's plea seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the city crime branch on May 8 under section 124(a) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act. The news item uploaded by Patel on his news portal on May 7 suggested that BJP high-command might remove Rupani from his post and replace him with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, as per the FIR. PTI KA PD NSK NSK

