Gujarat LS polls: NRIs to hold rally in support of BJP on April 28

In a first, non-resident Indians (NRIs), including Gujaratis, will hold a car rally from Ahmedabad to Surat as part of their campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Digant Sompura, convenor of the BJP's foreign affairs department, said NRIs and non-resident Gujaratis (NRGs) from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Europe and Africa will participate in the rally on April 28.

Talking to reporters here, Sompura said, ''People of Indian origin living abroad are equally excited about the Lok Sabha elections. In the US, Indians, including Gujaratis, organised car rallies in 17 states. Similar rallies were organised in the UK to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' A rally with 400 cars was held in the UK on the day the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha polls, he said, adding that London-based Dipak Patel, secretary of Overseas Friends of the BJP, had organised the event.

Now, Overseas Friends of India has decided to hold such a car rally in India, and they have chosen Gujarat for that, he said.

''On April 28, NRIs and NRGs who have come to their home country for the general elections will hold a car rally from Ahmedabad to Surat to support the BJP and PM Modi. The rally will begin from Sabarmati Riverfront in the morning, and nearly 100 cars will join in,'' Sompura said.

The rally will pass through Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara and Bharuch towns before culminating at Surat in the evening, where Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil will receive them and have dinner with the participants, he said.

''This is the first time NRIs will hold a car rally to canvas for a political party in India. Apart from Gujaratis, NRIs from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will participate in the car rally. They will arrive here from the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Europe and Africa,'' Sompura said.

The rally, covering nearly 270 km, will pass through nine Lok Sabha constituencies, he said.

