COVID-19 lockdown: Road construction work resumes in J-K's Rajouri
Road construction work has resumed in Rajouri district of the Union Territory amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-05-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 11:37 IST
"We are thankful to the Government for creating employment opportunities for us," Manir, a local said while speaking to ANI.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 31.(ANI)
