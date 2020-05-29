COVID-19 lockdown: Road construction work resumes in J-K's Rajouri

Road construction work has resumed in Rajouri district of the Union Territory amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We are thankful to the Government for creating employment opportunities for us," Manir, a local said while speaking to ANI.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 31.(ANI)