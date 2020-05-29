Wife of J-K Congress leader Soz moves SC against his house arrest

Wife of J-K Congress leader Soz moves SC against his house arrestPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:14 IST
The wife of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Saifuddin Soz has moved the Supreme Court challenging his house arrest since August 5, 2019. The plea filed by Mumtazunnisa Soz, spouse of the octogenarian Congress leader, said that despite the arrest having been made ten months ago she has not been told about the reasons for the move.
The plea was filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes. Various political leaders including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were arrested and put under house detention in August last year. The Centre had abrogated certain provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution granting special status Jammu and Kashmir and the detentions were made purportedly to ensure peace in the valley.
