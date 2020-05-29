Left Menu
COVID-19 infects 206 healthcare workers at AIIMS-Delhi

At least 206 frontline workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 1. Lately, 11 healthcare staff were reported positive on Friday whereas 30 on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:52 IST
A view of AIIMS, New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma At least 206 frontline workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 1. Lately, 11 healthcare staff were reported positive on Friday whereas 30 on Thursday.

Talking about COVID-19 infected staff, AIIMS-Delhi Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma said: "We are taking all safety and precautionary measures against coronavirus for our healthcare workers." "As soon as our healthcare workers are found infected with the COVID-19, we immediately isolate them for their treatment and initiate the process of contact tracing," said Dr Sharma, adding that none of the healthcare workers was infected in the hospital.

As per the latest data compiled by the AIIMS administration, the infected individuals were both medicos and non-medicos staff members including two faculties, 10 Resident Doctors, 26 nurses, 69 security guards, and 34 sanitation workers among others. "Most of them have joined their duties after completing their treatment and quarantine period. Our doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers have been provided with all facilities to save themselves from corona infection," said Dr Sharma.

In view of COVID-19, the AIIMS authorities have mandated the use of facial masks for all patients in the hospital premises including all those coming to AIIMS OPD, emergency, in-patient wards or visiting any other patient care areas. The institute is also planning to restore limited OPD and non-emergency services in a phased manner for which the talks are on with all departments, said a doctor.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported the biggest spike of 7,466 coronavirus cases and 175 unfortunate deaths in the last 24 hours. The deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 and the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799 on Friday. (ANI)

