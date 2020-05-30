Shimla court grants conditional bail to suspended HP health director in medical purchase scam

A Shimla court has granted conditional bail to suspended Himachal Pradesh health services director Ajay Kumar Gupta, who was arrested in connection with a medical purchase scam. Special judge Arvind Malhotra granted conditional bail to Gupta asking him to file surety and personal bonds of Rs 2 lakh each.

The court also directed him that he should neither influence nor talk to any of the witnesses in the case and said that he will have to join the investigation when required by the investigation agency. Gupta is accused of seeking bribe against the purchase of healthcare equipment by the health services department. He was suspended by Himachal Pradesh government after his arrest. (ANI)