Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 injured as bus carrying migrant workers overturns in Odisha's Balasore

Seven persons were injured on Saturday after a bus overturned in Balasore district of Odisha.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:56 IST
7 injured as bus carrying migrant workers overturns in Odisha's Balasore
A visual of bus turtled in Balasore, Odisha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Seven persons were injured on Saturday after a bus overturned in Balasore district of Odisha.

The bus carrying migrant workers was en route to West Bengal from Kerala when it overturned in Balasore.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

La Liga clubs to resume full training next week

La Liga has confirmed players will be allowed to return to full training on Monday, giving them 10 days to work together before the season restarts in Spain on June 11. This is the final phase of La Ligas staggered training programme as tea...

WB extends lockdown till June 15; allows TV, cinema production from June 1

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state up to June 15 with further relaxations and certain condition, which included nod to indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality...

Parolled Australian fears re-arrest for murder in Bulgaria, seeks new trial

An Australian ex-soldier, released on parole after being convicted of a street murder in Bulgaria in 2009, fears he will be rearrested if he tries to leave the country and is now seeking a new trial to try to clear his name.Jock Palfreeman,...

Playing behind closed doors won't affect my performance: Jhingan

India defender Sandesh Jhingan on Saturday said playing in empty stadiums will not have a bearing on his performance though it is not something he was looking forward to. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting events to a standstill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020