7 injured as bus carrying migrant workers overturns in Odisha's Balasore
Seven persons were injured on Saturday after a bus overturned in Balasore district of Odisha.
The bus carrying migrant workers was en route to West Bengal from Kerala when it overturned in Balasore.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)
