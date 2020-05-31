Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated that India's fight against COVID-19 is "people-driven" and said that 'seva shakti' of citizens is the biggest strength of the country in this battle.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 12:46 IST
'Seva shakti' of citizens is India's biggest strength in battle against COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated that India's fight against COVID-19 is "people-driven" and said that 'seva shakti' of citizens is the biggest strength of the country in this battle. "Looking at the world we realise how big is the achievements of Indians. Corona could not spread as fast as it did in other countries. Corona related fatality is also significantly lower in our country. Every citizen has taken upon himself to fight this battle. The entire movement is people-driven," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation through the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Apart from the collective will power of the countrymen, there is another power- seva shakti which is our biggest strength in this battle. Indians have shown that idea of service and sacrifice are not mere ideals for us but they are a way of life for us," he said. The Prime Minister also mentioned three names who are feeding people in this time of crisis.

He spoke about a man named C Mohan, who runs a salon in Madurai. "He had saved Rs 5 lakh for his daughter's wedding but he spent his life savings to help the needy and poor," the Prime Minister said. He also praised Gautam Das, who is a cart puller in Agartala for feeding people every day with his earnings.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Raju, a divyang, who distributed 3,000 masks from his money and also arranged rations for 100 families. Asserting that service is a pleasure in itself, the Prime Minister said one can see that people who are devoted to the service of others, their life is never touched by depression or any tension. (ANI)

