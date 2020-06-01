Eight arrested, cash recovered in raid on gambling den in North Goa

Eight people were arrested in a raid by a team of Crime Branch at a gambling den in Siolim village of North Goa district on May 31. Acting on the basis of reliable information, a team of Crime Branch, Ribandar raided the location in the wee hours of Sunday and recovered total cash of Rs 46,500 and arrested eight people.

An FIR under relevant sections of the act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)