Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Centre, NCLT acting prez response on plea challenging transfer orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:33 IST
HC seeks Centre, NCLT acting prez response on plea challenging transfer orders

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Centre and National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) acting president on a plea by its member (judicial) challenging the transfer orders issued in April and May. Justice V Kameswar Rao, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice and asked the Centre, through ministries of Corporate Affairs and Law and Justice, NCLT acting president and its registrar to file their counter affidavits on the petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 12. The plea filed by Rajasekhar VK, member (judicial) has sought to set aside the order transferring him from NCLT Mumbai to Kolkata bench.

He has also challenged two other orders by which the NCLT acting president BSV Prakash Kumar has transferred himself from NCLT Chennai to Mumbai bench and the transfer of eight other members, contending that the orders are illegal. The acting president by April 30 and May 12 orders, had shuffled the posting of the NCLT members.

The petition, filed through advocate Vandana Sehgal, also sought a direction to appoint an eligible member as the acting president, in place of Kumar. Rajasekhar was appointed NCLT member (judicial) on May 3, 2019 and was posted to the Mumbai bench.

The plea has sought a status quo in respect of postings of members of NCLT till the time a regular president is not appointed and that the president or acting president of the tribunal shall remain at the principal seat, that is Delhi, in terms of the statutory provisions. The plea said Kumar has only worked as a district judge and as a member of Company Law Board before being a member of the NCLT and since he was not a high court judge, he was not eligible to be appointed as president, particularly, when Justice Rajesh Dayal Khare, a retired high court judge, was available and functioning as member (judicial) at NCLT, Allahabad bench.

“As acting president, Kumar cannot ask for a transfer, nor can he be transferred to any place, as he has to remain at the principal bench at New Delhi so long as he is acting as president of the tribunal,” the petition contended. The plea claimed that the transfer orders are in violation of statutory provisions and the rules and in the absence of any consultation or order passed by the Central Government's Ministry of Law and Justice, the orders of transfer of NCLT Members were illegal and contrary to the decisions of the Supreme Court.

It said the transfer orders were signed by the NCLT registrar who had no power to do so. It added that there were no compelling circumstances for the issuance of the transfer orders when the NCLT was functioning without a president and the members could anyway not take charge of their designated places of postings until the lockdown was lifted by the government.

The petition has arrayed Centre, through ministries of Corporate Affairs and Law and Justice, NCLT acting president and its registrar as parties..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Kejriwal

After being shut for over two months, barbershops and salons will reopen in Delhi, but spas will remain closed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said while announcing the next-phase of relaxations, even as lockdown in containment zo...

June 3 meeting of parliamentary panel on home affairs deferred

A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs convened on June&#160;3 to discuss the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been deferred after some members expressed their inability to attend it due to travel restrictions, so...

Thailand races to create COVID vaccine, eyes possible medical tourism boost

Momentum is building behind Thailands push to create its own coronavirus vaccine, with more manpower and resources dedicated to the effort amid hopes it could boost medical tourism.Thai trials of an experimental vaccine using monkeys starte...

Steamy Singapore says face shields no substitute for mandatory masks

Tropical city-state Singapore said on Monday it was curbing the use of face shields as a substitute for masks, as its residents look for ways to protect themselves from the coronavirus and avoid discomfort on hot, humid days. The Southeast ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020