Union Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs
The Union Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 20,000 crore sub-ordinate debt for stressed Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which will benefit two lakh such units, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:47 IST
The Union Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which will benefit two lakh such units, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Addressing a press conference here along with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Singh Tomar, Javadekar said: "Various key steps have been taken by the government to boost MSMEs. A decision has been taken to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into this sector."
Subordinate debt is a debt owed to an unsecured creditor that in the event of liquidation can only be paid after the claims of secured creditors have been met. "MSMEs play a crucial role in building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Accordingly, MSMEs have been made an important part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package," added Javadekar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country fighting the coronavirus, stating that it will give a new impetus and a new direction to the self-reliant India campaign. (ANI)
