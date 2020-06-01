Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC suspends life convict's sentence in 1984 riots case by 12 weeks on medical ground

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:21 IST
HC suspends life convict's sentence in 1984 riots case by 12 weeks on medical ground

The Delhi High Court Monday suspended for 12 weeks the life imprisonment sentence awarded to one of the convicts in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case as he was suffering from chronic kidney ailment and was highly vulnerable to a contagious disease like COVID-19. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, noted, while conducted the hearing through video conferencing, that Naresh Sehrawat was admitted to the medicine ward of the Central Jail Hospital, Tihar.

“Since the petitioner (Sehrawat) is a chronic kidney disease, stage-IV patient and is admitted in the medicine ward of the Central Jail hospital and is highly vulnerable to a contagious disease like COVID-19, the sentence of the appellant-convict is suspended for a period of twelve weeks from the date of release subject to his furnishing a personal bond and local/close relative surety bond of Rs 20,000 each to the satisfaction of the trial court,” the bench said. The court passed the order on a plea by Sehrawat, who is serving life imprisonment in the riots case, seeking interim suspension of sentence for three months on the ground that he needs to undergo liver and kidney transplant simultaneously and at the earliest.

The court had earlier directed the jail authorities to take him to Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital for medical check up as he has to undergo liver and kidney transplant. Sehrawat's counsel submitted that he was being repeatedly referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as well as Central Jail hospital even though the DDU and RML hospitals have already stated that facilities for transjugular renal transplant are not available with them.

Senior advocate R S Cheema and lawyer Tarannum Cheema, representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said the convict was being looked after and treated compassionately in the jail hospital and that he was being kept isolated and protected.  An SIT was earlier set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs to reinvestigate the riot cases. The trial court had awarded death penalty to convict Yashpal Singh and life term to Naresh Sehrawat in the case relating to the killing of two men in New Delhi during the 1984 riots -- the first convictions in the cases reopened by the SIT.

Sherawat has also appealed against his conviction and the sentence before the high court which is pending. The death reference as well as appeal of Singh against the capital punishment awarded to him is also pending in the high court.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Four members of a family drown in Narmada river

Four members of a family drowned on Monday while taking a holy dip in the Narmada river at Ghanabad area here in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra festival, police said. A woman accompanying them was rescued, said police insp...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 mark; 40 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 40,000-mark on Monday, with 1,413 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. The latest case count in the countrys financial capital now ...

U.S. lawmaker readies bill aimed at ending police court protection

With cities across the United States in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week to eliminate a legal doctrine that protects police officers from being sued for illegal and unconstitut...

India, Australia may ink landmark defence pact on Thursday, indicates Aussie envoy

After years of negotiations, India and Australia are expected to sign a landmark agreement on reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020