Kupwara Police arrest terrorist associate, arms and ammunition seized

The Kupwara Police on Monday arrested a terrorist associate and seized incriminating material from his possession in the district. He has been identified as Mohd Hafeez Raina, a resident of Amrohi in Karnah.

According to the police, a specific input was received that the accused has received a consignment of some incriminating material from across the border and has been assigned to deliver it to an unknown terrorist organisation in the Valley. "Upon this information, a team of police from Police Post Taad apprehended the above named suspected person and conducted a search of the area which led to the recovery of 10 grenades, four wireless sets and ammunition," police said in a statement.

"In this regard, an FIR under Section 7/25 IA Act and Section 13 UA(P) Act in Karnah Police Station has been registered," it added. (ANI)