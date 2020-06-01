MHRD appoints Prof R Chandrasekharan as first Director of CICT, Chennai
Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday announced that Professor R Chandrasekharan has been appointed as the first Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai.
Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday announced that Professor R Chandrasekharan has been appointed as the first Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai. In a tweet, Nishank said that Chandrasekharan's appointment as the first Director of CICT shows his Ministry's commitment towards the promotion of Tamil language.
"I feel happy to announce that Prof R Chandrasekharan, has been appointed as the first Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai. This shows our commitment to the promotion of Tamil language" Nishank said in a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In a subsequent tweet, the HRD Minister thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Established in 2008, the CICT is an autonomous Institute of higher research functioning under the Ministry of HRD. (ANI)
