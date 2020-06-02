Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC dismisses plea challenging Centre's decision to freeze DA of public servants in wake of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 00:48 IST
HC dismisses plea challenging Centre's decision to freeze DA of public servants in wake of COVID-19

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Centre's decision to freeze the dearness allowance (DA) of public servants and pensioners in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government has the power to take such a decision. A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said under the All India Services (Dearness Allowance) Rules, 1972, entitlement to draw DA is determined by the central government and it can impose whatever conditions it deems fit from time to time.

The court also said there is no statutory obligation on the Centre to continue to enhance the DA or Dearness Relief (DR) at regular intervals i.e. to revise the same upwards from time to time. "Consequently, there is no vested right in the central government employees or pensioners to receive a higher DA or DR on regular intervals," the court said.

The petition had also opposed the Centre's decision to delay the proposed four-per cent hike in DA till July 2021 in view of the COVID-19 crisis. With regard to the proposed four-per cent hike in DA, the bench said the government was not taking it away, it was only postponing it till July 1, 2021 and it had the power to do so.

The petition had also contended that reduction of salaries and allowances could be done at a time of a financial emergency, which was not the case presently. The bench rejected this contention as well, saying the government had not reduced the salaries or allowances, it had only frozen the payment of DA and DR at the pre-existing level, and put in abeyance any increase in DA and DR till July 2021.

"There is no obligation in law upon the central government to disburse the increase in DA/DR in a time-bound manner," the bench said, adding, "For the aforesaid reasons, we do not find any merit in this petition and the same is, accordingly, dismissed." PTI HMP SKV RC.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to Chinas push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on ...

Independent autopsy finds George Floyd died by asphyxiation, homicide

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered nationwide protests, said on Monday that he died from asphyxiation and that his death was a homi...

Popovich rips 'deranged' Trump for lack of leadership

Enraged San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sharply criticized the lack of leadership shown by President Donald Trump and called him a coward in the wake of week-long protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. Popovich told The Nati...

Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide -report

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday declared the death of George Floyd a homicide, saying he died of cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression, according to a Minneapolis televisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020