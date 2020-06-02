Left Menu
With 8,171 more cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,98,706

India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count inches closer to two lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 09:31 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stand at 1,98,706.. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases, 95,527 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths.

Cases in Maharashtra have crossed 70,000 including over 30,000 recovered while Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally jumped to 23,495.

