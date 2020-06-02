Illegal liquor bottles seized in Andhra's Krishna district, 2 arrested

The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested two people and seized a vehicle along with 456 bottles of liquor which were being transported illegally from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, at Morsapudi village in Krishna district, last night.

Police have said that the bottles seized by them are worth almost Rs 2.5 lakhs. They added that the two accused will be produced in the court.

DSP B Srinivasulu said, "Nuzividu rural Sub Inspector Ranjit Kumar and team caught and seized a vehicle at Morsapudi village. They seized 456 liquor bottles and arrested two persons. The bottles are worth almost Rs 2.5 lakhs. We will file a case and produce the two persons in the court." (ANI)