Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey orders 118 people detained over suspected Gulen links

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:22 IST
Turkey orders 118 people detained over suspected Gulen links
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey issued detention warrants for 118 people, mostly members of the military and security forces, suspected of links to the network that Ankara says was behind a 2016 coup attempt, the Istanbul prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. Authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the failed coup in July 2016, when 250 people were killed. Police still routinely carry out raids on suspects.

Gulen, a former ally of President Tayyip Erdogan, has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999. He denies any involvement in the attempted coup. The prosecutor's office said it issued detention warrants for 42 military and gendarmerie personnel as a result of statements by previously detained people and analyses of payphone calls. Among them were 24 officers on active duty.

It said it had requested the detention of 76 military, gendarmarie personnel and civilians in a separate operation after determining they had used payphones to contact members of the network. Seventy-four of those were on active duty. The detention orders included members of the land, air, and marine forces, as well as one colonel and three lieutenants.

Erdogan has for years accused Gulen's supporters of establishing a "parallel state" by infiltrating the police, judiciary, military, and other state institutions. Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel, and others sacked or suspended from their jobs.

Turkey's Western allies including the European Union as well as rights groups have criticized the scale of the crackdown, while Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the security threat.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four police shot in violent protests after Trump vows to bring in U.S. military

Four St Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the U.S. military to halt the spreading clashes. Trump...

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists

The euro inched slightly lower on Tuesday as the dollar gained some strength, though the pair remained close to an 11-week high as investors maintained their hope in a global economic recovery post coronavirus.The optimistic mood persisted ...

EIB signs EUR 95million loan with Estonian railway firm 'Eesti Raudtee'

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a EUR 95 million, 25-year tenor, loan agreement with the Estonian national railway company Eesti Raudtee. The Estonian Railways will use the funds to modernise tracks and the control-command and s...

41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.While 243 people have recov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020