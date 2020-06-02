Security of Delhi CRPF camps stepped up after Intel note warning of attack

By Ankur Sharma As terrorists continue to target security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a fresh intelligence alert has been issued claiming of a possible terror attack in Delhi on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"Terrorists of the various groups as well as anti-social elements might be planning terror attacks in Delhi," says a communication issued by the intelligence agencies. The CRPF, thus, has asked all its units in the national capital as well as in the Northern Sector to step up the security of all installations and place extra personnel at such locations.

Unit heads have been asked to keep round-the-clock security of their camps and send details to the headquarters. "As CRPF troops deployed at all places, including static guards/vital installation/camp security duties, therefore all troops be briefed about the security drill, conduct/behaviour, role/importance of the static guard, response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary coordination with all stakeholders, etc," says the official communication.

The CRPF has also asked that "extra guard be placed immediately at all vulnerable points." Briefing about fresh procedures, the CRPF official said: "All Units Control Room/Signal Centre should be manned suitably" and sufficient jawans should be deployed to guard installations.

The instructions also state that a close liaison is to be maintained with intelligence agencies and civil police in the areas of responsibility besides "activating own sources for timely receipt of inputs and proactive appropriate precautionary and preventive measures." The latest alert comes days after a car bomb attack was foiled by forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which security agencies believe was aimed at targeting a CRPF convoy, like the one in February last year, which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

"Brief your troops to remain extra alert and vigilant on duties outside and inside the camp area to avoid any untoward incident. All outside and inside the camp should also be put under constant watch to avoid any untoward incidents," the new communication says. (ANI)