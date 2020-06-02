Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT to hear cases from dais starting Jun 8 but through video conferencing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:23 IST
NGT to hear cases from dais starting Jun 8 but through video conferencing

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will conduct proceedings from the dais of the court rooms in the NGT complex from June 8, a notice issued on Tuesday said. According to the communication, the hearings, held through video conferencing only, would be held while maintaining all social distancing norms and protocols. "It is notified for all concerned that decision has been taken by the competent authority to the effect that from June 8 onwards and till further orders all the benches of the NGT shall conduct court proceedings from the dais of the court rooms in the NGT complex, while maintaining all social distancing norms and protocols.  “The hearings shall however continue to be continued through video conferencing only," a notice issued by NGT said. In view of the fresh guidelines issued by the Union home ministry on nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the NGT on Sunday had said that the entire staff will physically attend the office from June 1.

The home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas. According to a circular issued by NGT on Sunday , all the guidelines issued by the government with respect to preventive measures will be strictly followed at workplace.

"In the light of the Order of the Ministry of Home Affairs and modified guidelines therein, and in continuation of the circular dated May 30, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that with effect from June 1, entire staff shall physically attend the Office, the circular issued by NGT said. "All the guidelines/directions/­instructions/protocols issued by the Government from time to time, with respect to preventive measures to be followed at workplace, be strictly followed without showing any laxity or negligence. Previous directions with respect to physical marking of attendance (till the time biometric attendance system is suspended) be followed by entire staff," it had said.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the home ministry on Saturday had said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from June 8 while a decision on the opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with the states. Issuing fresh guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the home ministry has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat mission:CIAL has received about 10,000 evacuees

The Cochin International Airport CIAL here has received close to 10,000 evacuees since the Centre launched its Vande Bharat Mission in the first week of last month to bring home Indians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an airpo...

Iraq pledges to further cut oil output

Iraq will further cut its oil output and remains committed to the OPEC deal, finance minister and acting oil minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi said on Twitter.OPEC and its allies such as Russia are due to decide later this month whether to ex...

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic product

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Meloxicam capsules, used to treat osteoarthritis pain, in the American market. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Admi...

UPDATE 1-Five police shot during U.S. protests, Trump says he could bring in military

At least five U.S. police were hit by gunfire during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, police and media said, hours after President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military if unrest does not stop. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020