Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP HC dismisses petition by journalist challenging Govt Order

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:10 IST
AP HC dismisses petition by journalist challenging Govt Order

Amaravati, June 2 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition filed by a Hyderabad-based journalist challenging a Government Order that empowered the respective department secretaries to take appropriate action against publication of false\defamatory news in the media. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya took into consideration the state governments contention that it did not want to restrict the freedom of the press, access to sources of information, freedom of publication and freedom of circulation".

The intention of the G.O was that news items be published ensuring the responsibilities and ethics, the government said. Concurring with this, the High Court said its interference in the matter was "not warranted" and observed that as per the norms settled by the Press Council of India, relevant news items may be published.

It said that in furtherance to the G.O., if the government initiates any action before the appropriate forum, the said authority\forumourt would be at liberty to enquire into the justification of the allegations and decide the matter in accordance with the law. The writ petition challenging the GO was filed by senior journalist Uppala Laksman of Hyderabad, seeking that the order be set aside as it was illegal, arbitrary, mala fide and violative of the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

The order was based on a similar order (G.O 938) issued by the then Y S Rajasekhara Reddy government in 2007 in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. The GO 938 was immediately withdrawn following uproar from the media and opposition parties.

YSRs son Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to restore the GO and obtained his Cabinets approval in October last year and accordingly G0 2430 was issued on October 30, 2019. While the 2007 order was limited to print and electronic media, the latest GO made social media posts also liable for legal action.

Whereas the old order delegated the power to the Information Commissioner for filing defamation cases against publishers and editors, the latest order empowered the secretaries of the respective departments as well to proceed legally and initiate action following due process of law. PTI DBV APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Max temperatures remain below normal in Haryana, Punjab

Maximum temperatures in Haryana and neighboring Punjab remained well below normal limits on Tuesday in several parts of the states. After rains in the two states last week, the mercury has been below normal limits for the past 3-4 days.Chan...

Voda Idea users complain of erroneous Rs 99 charge for international roaming rental

Some Vodafone Idea users on Tuesday expressed outrage after they were wrongly charged Rs 99 towards international roaming rental, following which the company cited technical glitch and said that the amount has been credited back. The users ...

Lawyers want regular court proceedings in TN, Madras HC hesitant

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI The Madras High Court authorities are apprehensive about resuming open court hearings despite pressure from various quarters including the Bar Council in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The cour...

Waste management capacity has increased, 'Clean India' not far away: Housing Affairs secy

The country is moving in a direction in which Clean India is not far away, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Tuesday. Addressing a webinar on COVID 19 Challenges and Opportunities associated with Waste M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020