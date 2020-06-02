Telangana reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 2,891
Telangana on Tuesday reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,891.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:47 IST
Telangana on Tuesday reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,891. According to the Telangana government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,526 people have been Cured/Discharged from hospitals and 92 deaths have occurred due to coronavirus in the state.
Presently, 1,273 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and are being treated in different hospitals. A total of 1,98,706 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 95,527 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
There are 97,581 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 5,598 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)
