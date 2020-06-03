Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea for renaming India as 'Bharat' to be treated as representation: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:31 IST
Plea for renaming India as 'Bharat' to be treated as representation: SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the Centre should treat as a representation a plea which sought a direction to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'. The plea filed before the apex court by a Delhi-based man has claimed that such an amendment will "ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past". It contended that replacing the word India with 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' will "instill a sense of pride in our own nationality." However, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, told the counsel appearing for the petitioner that India is already called 'Bharat' in the Constitution itself. "Why have you come here?," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, asked the petitioner's counsel.

The counsel said that the plea has sought to amend Article 1 of the Constitution, which deals with name and territory of the Union. The petitioner's counsel said that he should be allowed to make a representation in this regard to the concerned authority.

The apex court, after hearing the submissions, said that the petition should be treated as a representation by the concerned authority. The plea has sought to amend Article 1 of the Constitution to the effect that the same refers to the country as Bharat/Hindustan, to the exclusion of India". "The removal of the English name though appears symbolic, will instill a sense of pride in our own nationality, especially for the future generations to come. Infact, the word India being replaced with Bharat would justify the hard fought freedom by our ancestors," the plea has claimed. Referring to the 1948 Constituent assembly debate on Article 1 of the then draft constitution, the plea has said even at that time there was a "strong wave" in favour of naming the country as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'. "However, now the time is ripe to recognize the country by its original and authentic name i.e. Bharat especially when our cities have been renamed to identify with the Indian ethos," it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry issues gazette notification to implement definition of MSMEs

Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Mo MSMEs has issued Gazette notification to pave way for implementation of the upward revision in the definition and criteria of MSMEs in the country. The new definition and criterion wi...

Italians on the move again as lockdown restrictions ease

Italians were allowed to travel to other regions of the country on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three months, in a further relaxation of lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.Travellers boarding t...

Republican-led U.S. Senate probe to hear first testimony on Trump-Russia investigation

A main figure in an investigation of the 2016 Trump presidential campaigns contacts with Russia is due to testify on Wednesday in a politically charged U.S. Senate probe led by a Republican ally of President Donald Trump.The first Senate Ju...

Adityanath asks officials to run campaign to make new ration cards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to run a campaign to make new ration cards to provide foodgrains. A campaign should be run to prepare new ration cards to provide foodgrains to new applicants, he sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020