Czech Republic, Slovakia to fully reopen mutual border from midnight - agency

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:59 IST
Representative image

Czech Republic and Slovakia will fully restore free movement between the two central European neighbours from midnight, the two countries' prime ministers said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made as Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrived to Prague for his first foreign trip and met his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis, news agency CTK reported.

