Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police say appalled by death of Floyd and violence which followed

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:25 IST
UK police say appalled by death of Floyd and violence which followed
Representative image Image Credit: newspunch.com

British police said they were appalled by the way George Floyd lost his life and by the violence which followed in U.S. cities but called on potential protesters in the United Kingdom to work with police as coronavirus restrictions remain in place. "We stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified by the way George Floyd lost his life," police chiefs from across the United Kingdom said in a joint statement. "Justice and accountability should follow."

"We are also appalled to see the violence and damage that has happened in so many U.S. cities," they said. Police chiefs said they understood the right to lawful protest but reminded people that the coronavirus restrictions remained in place which prevent large groups from gathering.

"So for whatever reason people want to come together, we ask that people continue to work with officers at this challenging time," the police chiefs said. George Floyd died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, reigniting the explosive issue of police brutality against African Americans five months before the November presidential election.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England tells banks to be ready for no-deal Brexit

Banks should prepare for the possibility of a no-deal in post-Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.Britain left the EU in January but is covered by a transition period that is due ...

S.African airlines look to restart operations, see slow recovery

Two of South Africas biggest private airlines will start flying between local airports this month after the government eased lockdown restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, but they said a recovery could take at least three years...

AirAsia India cuts pilots' salary by 40 pc for May, Jun

AirAsia India has slashed salary of its pilots by an average 40 per cent for May and June, an airline source said. However, the quantum of reduction in pay for other categories and senior management remains at the April level, the source sa...

Soccer-Spanish season kicks off again with second half of abandoned Rayo-Albacete

The Spanish soccer season will restart a day earlier than originally planned on June 10 with the second half of a second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete that was postponed last December due to offensive chanting. A statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020