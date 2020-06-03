Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court grants pre-arrest bail till June 17 to Shehbaz Sharif

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:44 IST
Pak court grants pre-arrest bail till June 17 to Shehbaz Sharif
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail till June 17 to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, a day after the anti-graft team raided his residence to arrest him in cases related to money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income. Shehbaz, who is the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was granted bail till June 17 by a Lahore High Court division bench, Dawn newspaper reported.

The court also asked him to submit a surety bond worth Rs 500,000. During the hearing, Shehbaz's lawyers claimed that even though he was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 2, warrants were dated May 28, implying that the anti-corruption watchdog had already decided to arrest him, the paper said.

His legal team had filed the pre-arrest bail petition on June 1, a day before he was required to appear before the NAB. However, the bail petition could not be fixed for hearing before the bench on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, for a third time, Shehbaz had refused to appear before NAB, citing health concerns.

"It has been widely reported in the media that some NAB officials have tested positive for COVID-19. Please appreciate [that] I am a cancer survivor and 69 years old. I have been advised limited exposure on account of the peculiar background of low immunity," he said in a statement submitted to the NAB. He said that he was available to answer any queries by the investigation team via Skype.

After he did not appear for the NAB hearing, a team of officials from the NAB and police raided his residence in Lahore's Model Town to arrest him but left on learning that he was not present there. If Shehbaz had been arrested by the NAB before the hearing on his pre-arrest bail, his petition would have become infructuous.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that despite accusing Shehbaz of a host of corruption-related crimes, NAB has yet to prove a single allegation. "You must have heard a lot about 56 companies, what happened to them? You must have also heard about the Saaf Pani case, what happened to that? What happened to Ashiyana [case]?" he asked.

Shehbaz served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018. He became PML-N president after his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the party president following a Supreme Court verdict in 2017. He is facing corruption cases against him in the 56 companies' case, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society scam, Ramzan Sugar Mills case, and others.

Shehbaz and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England tells banks to be ready for no-deal Brexit

Banks should prepare for the possibility of a no-deal in post-Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.Britain left the EU in January but is covered by a transition period that is due ...

S.African airlines look to restart operations, see slow recovery

Two of South Africas biggest private airlines will start flying between local airports this month after the government eased lockdown restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, but they said a recovery could take at least three years...

AirAsia India cuts pilots' salary by 40 pc for May, Jun

AirAsia India has slashed salary of its pilots by an average 40 per cent for May and June, an airline source said. However, the quantum of reduction in pay for other categories and senior management remains at the April level, the source sa...

Soccer-Spanish season kicks off again with second half of abandoned Rayo-Albacete

The Spanish soccer season will restart a day earlier than originally planned on June 10 with the second half of a second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete that was postponed last December due to offensive chanting. A statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020