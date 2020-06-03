HC seeks reply to petition about inmate's death at Morshi jail

HC seeks reply to petition about inmate's death at Morshi jailPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:10 IST
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has sought a reply from the officials to a petition about the functioning of Morshi open jail in Amravati district of Maharashtra where an inmate died recently. A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and A S Kilor on Tuesday was hearing a petition filed by Ramesh Rathod, an inmate.
Pradip Gadekar, a prisoner, was seriously ill but he was neglected, leading to his death, Rathod alleged. The petition filed through advocate Mir Nagman Ali sought registration of an FIR against the concerned prison official for culpable homicide.
It also demanded that a committee be set up under the Amravati sessions judge to conduct an inquiry into the death. Prison authorities were neglecting the needs of inmates which was a violation of their rights, the petition alleged.
The high court asked the state government and jail superintendent to respond within three weeks..
