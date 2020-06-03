Johnson says China's actions in Hong Kong risk eroding Sino-UK agreement

Johnson says China's actions in Hong Kong risk eroding Sino-UK agreementReuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:45 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said China's actions in Hong Kong risked "badly eroding" the protection of political freedoms enshrined in the Sino-British agreement. "I do think that what is happening now is potentially going to be an infringement of the Sino-UK, China-British agreement ... (which) protects political and civic freedoms in Hong Kong. That looks as though it could be very, very badly eroded by what is being proposed," he told reporters during the government's daily COVID-19 news briefing on Wednesday.
"What we are saying is that we want to hold out our hand, a hand of friendship and support and loyalty, to the people of Hong Kong." He added that he saw no contradiction between the UK's views on Hong Kong and Chinese telecoms group Huawei, and wanting a "good, friendly, clear-eyed working relationship" with China.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Hong Kong
- China
- British
- Huawei
ALSO READ
Hong Kong shares end higher on vaccine, economic recovery hopes
Hong Kong testing more airport, care home staff
Hong Kong extends coronavirus group restrictions, Tiananmen vigil at risk
Tiananmen vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong
Spike in some Hong Kong flat sales raises fraud suspicions