Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson says China's actions in Hong Kong risk eroding Sino-UK agreement

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:45 IST
Johnson says China's actions in Hong Kong risk eroding Sino-UK agreement
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said China's actions in Hong Kong risked "badly eroding" the protection of political freedoms enshrined in the Sino-British agreement. "I do think that what is happening now is potentially going to be an infringement of the Sino-UK, China-British agreement ... (which) protects political and civic freedoms in Hong Kong. That looks as though it could be very, very badly eroded by what is being proposed," he told reporters during the government's daily COVID-19 news briefing on Wednesday.

"What we are saying is that we want to hold out our hand, a hand of friendship and support and loyalty, to the people of Hong Kong." He added that he saw no contradiction between the UK's views on Hong Kong and Chinese telecoms group Huawei, and wanting a "good, friendly, clear-eyed working relationship" with China.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India to bring specific proposals to military talks with China on June 6: Sources

Indian and Chinese military will hold high-level talks on June 6 at the level of lieutenant general and both sides are expected to deliberate on specific proposals to ease tension in the sensitive areas in eastern Ladakh, official sources s...

Kerala govt orders probe into wild elephant death; Centre seeks report

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant last month in a forest area in Palakkad district even as the Centre took a serious note of it and sought a...

PCI member B R Gupta resigns, cites deep crisis in media

Press Council of India PCI member B R Gupta has resigned from his post, saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media, which is in a deep crisis. I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member, G...

People lack transport options, govt not to take steps if employees are late: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said no action will be taken against state government employees if they reach late to their workplaces, since office-goers are facing a difficult time in commuting because of inadequat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020