Kuppam ASI allegedly commits suicide at his residence in AP's Chittoor

A Kuppam Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Chittoor district, said Police on Wednesday. Some police officials found the body of Rajendra (57) hanging from the ceiling.

"Rajendra's family is in Chittoor town. He was living alone in Kuppam, he came on transfer from Penumuru, in September 2019. Today he did not attend duty at Nadumuru check-post. He has been moody since yesterday," Kuppam Circle Inspector Basha said. "His family members said that he has not been picking phone since yesterday. This evening at around 7.30 pm the police went to his house and peeped through window. They found his body hanging from the roof," he added.

A case has been filed and investigation is underway. (ANI)