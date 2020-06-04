13-year-old girl gets married in Telangana, case to be registered

PV Padmaja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Balanagar on Wednesday said a case of child marriage will be registered as a 13-year-old girl married a 22-year-old man in Medchal district of Telangana. The marriage took place on June 1.

"Women and child welfare is preparing a ground reportand based on that we will register a case, and action will be taken accordingly," said PV Padmaja. While a child rights activist has demanded the government to arrest the man for indulging in child marriage.

"We informed the commissioner Cyberabad and DCP Balanagar Padmaja Reddy and Women and Child Welfare Department. The girl is 12-13-year-old and the groom is 22-year-old. We demanded the government that the person who married the child should be arrested along with the other people those who initiated this marriage which is a crime and this marriage is said to be consummated," said Achyuta Rao, a Child rights activist. Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)