Senior official at Defence Ministry tests positive for COVID-19
A senior official at the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 08:41 IST
"After his test result came out, a large number of Defence officials got themselves tested. Many officials who had come in contact with him have also gone into self-quarantine," sources said.
The total number of cases in the country has now reached 207,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,815 deaths. (ANI)
