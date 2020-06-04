Senior official at Defence Ministry tests positive for COVID-19

A senior official at the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.

"After his test result came out, a large number of Defence officials got themselves tested. Many officials who had come in contact with him have also gone into self-quarantine," sources said.

The total number of cases in the country has now reached 207,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,815 deaths. (ANI)