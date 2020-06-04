Police personnel screen vehicles at Delhi borders

Police personnel on Thursday checked vehicles at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Kaushambi and Delhi Noida Direct Flyway amid continued restrictions on vehicular movement. Police personnel were also seen checking vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border as people commute through the route.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday announced that the borders of the national capital will be sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be exempted. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also stated that the decision regarding opening of borders with the national capital will be taken after discussing the matter with the Delhi government. (ANI)