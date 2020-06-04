Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia PMs to hold online summit, seal military logistics pact

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:28 IST
India, Australia PMs to hold online summit, seal military logistics pact

India and Australia are set to seal a military logistics pact at an online summit between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison on Thursday that will lay the ground for greater military exchanges and exercises, officials said.

The agreement to provide access to each other's military bases in line with a similar accord that India has struck with the United States is seen as part of a broader strategy to counter China's military and economic weight in the region. Indian troops are locked in a standoff with Chinese troops on their disputed border, the most serious crisis in years, on top of concerns about a huge trade imbalance in Beijing's favour.

Australia's trade frictions with China are also growing and its push last month for an international review into the origins and spread of the novel coronavirus drew opposition from China. Morrison was due in India in January but was forced to cancel the trip because of the bushfires crisis in Australia, The holding of the summit now, in the middle of the pandemic, showed the importance the two leaders attached to bilateral ties, officials said.

"This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi will be holding a "Bilateral Virtual Summit”, this signifies the strengthening of ties with Australia and its upward trajectory," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement under which military ships and aircraft can refuel and access maintenance facilities at each other's bases is ready for signing, another official said.

India is also considering Australia's participation in annual naval exercises it holds with the United States and Japan in the Indian and Pacific Ocean in a cementing of security ties between the four countries, military officials said. A similar exercise in 2007 had angered China.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...

FTSE 100 retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip index was down ...

Australia to pledge $207 mln for regional vaccine program

Australia will pledge A300 million 207 million to provide vaccines to children in the Indo-Pacific region at a Global Vaccine Summit on Thursday, its foreign minister said on the eve of the virtual meeting. Immunisation saves lives, Foreign...

BJP leader's brother shoots self to death in UP

The brother of a BJP leader killed himself by shooting from his licensed pistol in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The police said Ajay Kumar Agarwal, a transport financier, had been suffering from depre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020