Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM reviews progress of home dept, lauds police's role in fighting COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday reviewed the progress of the home department and appreciated the efforts and services rendered by police during the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:05 IST
Karnataka CM reviews progress of home dept, lauds police's role in fighting COVID-19
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday reviewed the progress of the home department and appreciated the efforts and services rendered by police during the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister instructed to strengthen the CEN (Cybercrime, economic offence and narcotics) police stations. He said that the forensic laboratories would be strengthened to hasten the investigations of the crimes.

Under Emergency Response Scheme, allocations would be made for the purchase of vehicles, he said. It was decided to continue the services of more than 3,000 home guards who are at the risk of losing their jobs and depute them to different departments.

The Chief Minister directed officials to review the proposal of providing the services of the home guards to private companies in the coming days. The officers briefed that training has been initiated to 200 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) staff to handle the monsoon situation. They would be deputed to four divisions shortly.

"All precautionary measures have been taken in the prisons during COVID-19 situation and not a single positive case has been reported. As per the Supreme Court directions, 5,005 prisoners have been released on bail and parole. Overcrowding of prisoners in the prison has been reduced from 110 per cent to 95 per cent," the state government said in a release. The Chief Minister directed to submit a proposal regarding the development of infrastructure in all the departments which come under the ambit of the home department.

Yediyurappa instructed to take stringent measures regarding misuse of huge funds of various government organisations which are kept as deposits in banks. In case of misuse of funds, strict disciplinary action should be taken against the officers involved, he added. Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Home, TM Vijaya Bhaskar, Chief Secretary to Government, Rajaneesh Goel, ACS, Home, Praveen Sood, DG and IGP of Karnataka and other senior officers were present. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Elephant death in Kerala: CM says 3 suspects under scanner, rues campaign to 'tarnish' state's image

Eds Combines related stories, adds CMs quotes Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 PTIThree suspects are under the scanner of teams probing the gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday as he...

WHO says its representative told to leave Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea is severely affected by the coronavirus, the World Health Organizations WHO Africa head said on Thursday, as its representative in the country was told to leave. The Central African nation of over 1.2 million people has re...

Floyd to be eulogised in Minneapolis memorial, first of 3

Mourners converged in Minneapolis on Thursday for the first in a series of a memorials to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked turbulent protests around the world against racial injustice. The afternoon event was set...

BJP indulging in horse trading in Guj: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP is again using its time-tested tactic, which is horse trading, in Gujarat ahead of the Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020