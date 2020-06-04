Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy CM files appeal in Madras HC over free rice scheme implementation

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:14 IST
Pondy CM files appeal in Madras HC over free rice scheme implementation

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has filed an appeal in the Madras High Court challenging the dismissal of his petition against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's decision on implementation of the free rice scheme in the Union Territory. When the appeal came up for hearing on Thursday, the first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy directed the Centre and Bedi's office to respond to it by July 23.

The appellant sought the court to declare as 'illegal' and 'ultra vires' the action of the Lt Governor in differing with the aid and advice of council of ministers to implement the free rice scheme for poor. Bedi instead referred the matter to the union government consequentially to continue with payment of cash through DBT scheme in lieu of distribution of free rice.

Last February, a single judge of the court had dismissed a petition by Narayanasamy against Bedi's decision to disburse cash instead of free rice to ration cardholders, holding that the decision of the President was binding on the administrator and ministers of the union territory (UT). The court had also said under the law governing UTs, the decision on behalf of the President would be taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Therefore, the decision for cash transfer instead of distribution of free rice is binding on the government of the UT, it had said. Hence, the Puducherry CM has filed the present appeal.

PTI COR ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Elephant death in Kerala: CM says 3 suspects under scanner, rues campaign to 'tarnish' state's image

Eds Combines related stories, adds CMs quotes Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 PTIThree suspects are under the scanner of teams probing the gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday as he...

WHO says its representative told to leave Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea is severely affected by the coronavirus, the World Health Organizations WHO Africa head said on Thursday, as its representative in the country was told to leave. The Central African nation of over 1.2 million people has re...

Floyd to be eulogised in Minneapolis memorial, first of 3

Mourners converged in Minneapolis on Thursday for the first in a series of a memorials to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked turbulent protests around the world against racial injustice. The afternoon event was set...

BJP indulging in horse trading in Guj: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP is again using its time-tested tactic, which is horse trading, in Gujarat ahead of the Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020