With 1,359 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count mounts to 25,004

With 1,359 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count on Thursday moved to 25,004. 22 deaths were also reported, said the Delhi government in a daily bulletin.

"Delhi has reported 1,359 new COVID-19 cases and 356 patients have been recovered/ discharged/migrated on Thursday," added the government. Currently, the cumulative COVID-19 active cases stand at 14,456 in the national capital.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 2,16,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases. (ANI)