Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of India's election for UNSC non-permanent seat, MEA launches brochure outlining campaign

Ahead of the June 17 elections to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday launched a brochure outlining the priorities of India's campaign.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:19 IST
Ahead of India's election for UNSC non-permanent seat, MEA launches brochure outlining campaign
EAM S Jaishankar launches brochure outlining campaign for India's election at UNSC on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the June 17 elections to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday launched a brochure outlining the priorities of India's campaign. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar announced that the polls for India's temporary seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member would take place on June 17. India would be contesting for the non-permanent member seat whose tenure is of 2 years, beginning from January 2021.

India has emerged as the single-endorsed candidate from the Asian Pacific regional group, amid the larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the five-nation apex grouping, currently comprising the US, UK, Russia, China, and France. "Ten years since we were last elected to the UNSC. We are facing four very different challenges to international peace and security," Jaishankar said, addressing the media.

"One, the normal process of international governance has been under increasing strain as frictions have increased. Second, traditional and non-traditional security challenges continue to grow unchecked. Terrorism is the most egregious of such examples. Three, global institutions remain underrepresented; they are therefore less able to deliver. Four, the COVID-19 pandemic and its grave economic repercussions will test the world like never before," he added. "In this extraordinary situation, India can play a positive global role. We have always been a voice of reason", Jaishankar concluded as he unveiled India's bid for the UNSC seat by releasing a brochure that reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '5S' approach to the world - 'samman' or respect, 'samvad' or dialogue, 'sahyog' or cooperation, 'shanti' or peace and 'samridhi' or prosper.

Jaishankar said that the brochure captures the priorities that India has set for itself seeking responsible and inclusive solutions, concrete and result-oriented actions at the Security Council for an effective response to international terrorism as well as a reformed multilateralism to reflect contemporary realities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

SC mulls granting 15 days to Centre, states for transporting migrant workers, reserves order

The Supreme Court Friday said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places and will pronounce its order on June 9 on the issue including their registration and empl...

After early lockdown, Norway sees faster pandemic recovery

Norways economy will recover more quickly than expected from the coronavirus-induced recession as the country got on top of the outbreak early and is now rapidly opening up, Statistics Norway SSB said on Friday. Output contracted by 11.4 in...

Soccer-City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola's assistant - reports

Pep Guardiola is set to appoint his former mentor Juanma Lillo as his assistant coach at Manchester City, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday. City did not replace Mikel Arteta when he left his role as Guardiolas assistant t...

Civil services prelims on October 4: UPSC

RThe civil services preliminary examination 2020, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on October 4, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC announced on Friday. It also said the personality test of the candidates select...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020