Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC mulls granting 15 days to Centre, states for transporting migrant workers, reserves order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:19 IST
SC mulls granting 15 days to Centre, states for transporting migrant workers, reserves order

The Supreme Court Friday said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places and will pronounce its order on June 9 on the issue including their registration and employment opportunities. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah took note of the submissions of the Centre and state governments on steps taken so far to mitigate the miseries of the migrant workers stranded across the country during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The bench, hearing the matter via video conferencing, said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and all the state to transport the migrant workers and to develop a mechanism for their registration and providing them employment opportunities. The top court was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that till June 3, over 4,200 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have been deployed to transport migrant workers to their native places.

Mehta said that till now over one crore migrant workers have been transported to their destinations through trains and buses and most of the trains ended up in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He said state governments can tell as to how many more migrant workers need to be shifted and how many trains are required for that purpose. The Solicitor General assured the bench that necessary trains are being made available to the concerned States and it would be provided in future as well, when demands are raised. On May 28, the top court had directed that the migrant workers wanting to return to their home states will not be charged train or bus fares and those stranded across the country will be provided food free of cost by the authorities concerned.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

GST Council to meet on June 12

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on June 12 and likely to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tax revenues, sources said. The 40th meeting of the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state...

Russia to respond in kind after Czech expulsion of two embassy staff - RIA

Russia will respond in kind after the Czech government declared two staff at the Russian embassy in Prague persona non grata and ordered them to leave, the RIA news agency cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior Russian lawmaker, as saying on Fr...

Town where Maddie McCann went missing hopes parents find closure

Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz on Friday spoke of their hopes that the parents of British girl Madeleine McCann, who went missing there 13 years ago, can find closure at last.German authorities say she is now ass...

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw wins EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Award

Biocon Ltd said on Friday that its Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been named the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 WEOY at a virtual award ceremony held on late Thursday. She has been honoured with the world title from a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020