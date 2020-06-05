Left Menu
Jagan Reddy launches online waste management platform

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:53 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the "online waste exchange platform" of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC) on the occasion of World Environment Day. The State government has decided to set up APEMC to resolve the existing insufficiency in managing the waste generated and making the waste management sector or market more organised.

"The APEMC has been set up as a government company to handle the industrial waste," according to a statement from the CMO's office. The APEMC will work in close coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), with a strong regulatory framework to handle the waste from cradle to grave.

"APPCB will consider and make necessary provisions for industries/organizations to hand over the waste generated by their units, which cannot be treated within their premises, to APEMC for management of waste, in accordance with Environmental Rules and Regulations," the officials said. The APEMC is "India's first online waste exchange platform" that can deliver 100 per cent safe disposal of toxic wastes. It will properly hold tracking, scrutiny and audit of the waste. (ANI)

