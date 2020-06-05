Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech government orders out two Russian embassy staff

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:45 IST
Czech government orders out two Russian embassy staff

The Czech government has declared two staff at the Russian Embassy in Prague as persona non grata and ordered them to leave, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

He said the decision came after what he called infighting among Russian embassy personnel that led to false allegations about a planned Russian assault on three Czech politicians. "The entire case came to being as a result of internal feuding among workers at the embassy...with one of them sending made-up information to our (counterintelligence service) about a planned attack on Czech politicians," Babis said in a statement carried live on television.

"We are interested in having good relations with all countries, but we are a sovereign state and such actions are unacceptable on our territory." Three politicians including the mayor of Prague were given police protection after reports that a Russian man who could be a threat to them arrived to Prague.

The Russian Embassy denounced the decision announced by Babis as a "fabricated provocation". "This unfriendly act, based since the beginning on unfounded allegations in the media, attests to Prague's lack of interest in normalising Russian-Czech relations, which have deteriorated lately and this has not been our fault," it said in a statement.

Russia's RIA news agency cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior Russian lawmaker, as saying Russia would respond in kind. Czech President Milos Zeman has warm personal ties with Moscow but the European Union country's overall relations with Russia have turned icy amidst several politically charged rows.

Prague City Hall angered Moscow earlier this year when it renamed a square outside the Russian Embassy after murdered Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another flap occurred when authorities in a Prague district took down a statue of Soviet World War Two Marshal Ivan Konev that dated to the Communist era of former Czechoslovakia.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: In Iraq's fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoods; Laid off Hungarians turn to truck driving, carrot picking and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.In Iraqs fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoodsMohammed Haider, a security worker in Iraqs southern oilfields, thought he was safe after signing a new one-year contract to guard ...

'Care for nature' to keep people safe and well, leaders urge

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 crisis has exposed how the health of people and nature is intertwined, and protecting the planet, its climate and ecosystems will be crucial to preventing further ...

Civil society groups in Lanka raise concern over new presidential task forces

Concerns are being raised over Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointing presidential task forces, which the civil society groups claim could end up as parallel structure to the existing institutions. The Centre for Policy Alternat...

Health News Roundup: Singapore plans wearable virus-tracing device for all; After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.After Pakistans lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surgeFour weeks ago, with its most important festival coming up and millions of people facing starvation as economic activity dwindled, Pak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020