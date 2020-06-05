Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea on de-congestion of jails, asks petitioner to approach HCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:14 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea on de-congestion of jails, asks petitioner to approach HCs

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea relating to de-congestion of prisons across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it can not pass specific directions as the situation was not similar in each states. The apex court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and granted him liberty to approach the jurisdictional high courts on the issue. On March 16, the top court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance on overcrowding of prisons across the country and said it is difficult for jail inmates to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The fresh plea came up for hearing through video-conferencing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde which observed that it would not issue specific directions as the situation was not similar in every state. "Counsel for the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw this petition with liberty to move the jurisdictional high courts. Permission sought for is granted. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, said in its order. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Jagdeep S Chhokar who is a former director in-charge of IIM Ahmedabad, said that the court may ask for status report from each states on the issue.

Bhushan claimed that despite the top court's orders, those charged with minor offences were are not being released from jails. He argued that states should be asked to furnish details of how many undertrial prisoners have been released and how many are suffering with comorbidities. The bench observed that it would not pass uniform directions and this issue has to be considered by the jurisdictional high courts. "We would like to have the view of the high court," the bench observed and allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea. The apex court, while hearing the suo motu case on April 13, had made it clear that it had not directed all the states and union territories to “compulsorily” release prisoners from jails and its earlier orders were meant to prevent over-crowding of prisons in view of coronavirus outbreak. It had on March 23 directed all states and UTs to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to seven-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Ryan donates $500K to Atlanta's black community

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is donating 500,000 toward helping the black community in Atlanta. Ryan, who is preparing for his 13th season with the team, said he can no longer stand on the sidelines as people of color endure social injusti...

"Your Pain Is My Pain": global anti-racism protests rage

Protesters around the world took to the streets again on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings, in a wave of outrage at the death of African American George Floyd in the United States and racism against minorities in their own nations. Floyd...

Protests against police violence sweep across small-town America

Before sundown on Thursday around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, Illinois, past Bobs Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Caseys General Store holding homemade signs and chanting black lives matter.N...

Noida: Online link to report issues of containment zones, health, sanitisation

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now online report grievances related to containment zones, sanitisation and other health issues for their speedy redressal, officials said on Friday. The public health grievance redressal system laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020