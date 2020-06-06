Left Menu
Andhra CM conducts meet on State Investment and Promotion Board

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that focus should be on to facilitate Industries to start on time with the focus on industrial parks and clusters.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that focus should be on to facilitate Industries to start on time with the focus on industrial parks and clusters. During a review meeting on State Investment and Promotion Board on Friday, the Chief Minister said that any new proposal for setting up of industries should be sent to State Pollution Control Board, which in turn will take the advice of the experts it has tied up with and send its recommendations accordingly.

Then the investors will have an interactive session with Investment Board officials who will spell out the Industrial policy. After the appraisal by concerned Corporations and considering the Company's credentials, permission will be accorded by the State and single window system will come into play. By following this procedure, the risk factor to the industrialists will be reduced. Industries generate employment for future generations but at the same time they should be environment friendly, he said.

The State will focus on industrial parks and clusters and will suggest the location to avoid any issues in future. The industrial policy has also come in for discussion during the review meeting. The CM said that the government will provide the Industries with land, water, power and manpower besides being proactive. These should be considered while drafting the new Industrial policy.

"The previous government talked tall but has not clear dues to a tune of Rs 4, 000 crores towards incentives. We have cleared Rs 450 crores to MSMEs in the first tranche and will pay the remaining soon. 75 per cent reservations should be provided to locals and youth are being trained to become skilled manpower," Reddy said. (ANI)

