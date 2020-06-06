Left Menu
Experts team visit quarantine centre in Bhubaneswar

A team of top officials from Defence Ministry and Bhubaneswar Municipal Cooperation, AIIMS and Odisha government on Friday visited the quarantine centre to assess the COVID-19 situation in the city.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:54 IST
A team of top officials from Defence Ministry and Bhubaneswar Municipal Cooperation, AIIMS and Odisha government visited the quarantine centre. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A team of top officials from Defence Ministry and Bhubaneswar Municipal Cooperation, AIIMS and Odisha government on Friday visited the quarantine centre to assess the COVID-19 situation in the city. The team had a discussion with RWA members and active surveillance team, inspected home quarantine monitoring along with stickering.

"Vishal Gagan, Joint Secretary (Coordination & Planning) & CAO, Govt of India, a team from Ministry of Defence along with Bhubaneswar Municipal Cooperation, Commissioner, Doctors from AIIMS & State Govt, officials of BMC visited the Quarantine Centre to assess the COVID19 situation in the city," Bhubaneswar Municipal Cooperation tweeted. "The team had a discussion with RWA members and active surveillance team, inspected home quarantine monitoring along with stickering. Besides, the central team also attended the awareness programmes being carried out by COVID Sachetaks for people of the vulnerable section," BMC said in another tweet. (ANI)

