Denver police ordered to stop using less-than-lethal force in protests

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 10:59 IST
A U.S. District Court Judge ordered Denver police on Friday to stop using tear gas, plastic bullets and other "less-than-lethal" force such as flash grenades against protesters in the city. The temporary injunction is in response to a lawsuit filed on Thursday in the Denver District Court by protesters complaining about excessive force by officers during demonstrations following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Tyrone Campbell, a Denver Police spokesman, said that the force would comply with the judge's order. The death in Minneapolis of Houston native George Floyd during his arrest for a non-violent offense has touched off national protests against the use of force by police.

Video of Floyd's arrest show an officer holding his knee on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes.

